Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $575.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $651.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $578.37.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $563.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $524.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $249.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.74, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $447.90 and a fifty-two week high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at $20,406,948,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $22,359,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

