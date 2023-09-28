The Williams Companies, Inc. to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Williams Companies in a research report issued on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Williams Companies’ current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WMB. Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Shares of WMB opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.68. Williams Companies has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.11%.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

