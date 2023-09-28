Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA) Shares Up 0.5%

Touchstone Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.97. 2,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 2,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.93.
Touchstone Bankshares Trading Up 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $25.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44.
Touchstone Bankshares (OTCMKTS:TSBA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.06 million during the quarter.
Touchstone Bankshares Company Profile
Touchstone Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Touchstone Bank that provides various community banking products and services in the United States. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts. It also provides home mortgage, professional mortgage, home equity, auto, and personal term loans; personal lines of credit; and business loans comprising commercial real estate, operating capital, business term, and construction loans, as well as business lines of credit.
