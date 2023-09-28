Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,287 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $3,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Toyota Motor by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TM stock opened at $182.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.68. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.07 and a fifty-two week high of $195.65.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $3.13. The company had revenue of $76.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.98 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.70%. Research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

