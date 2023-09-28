Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO) Shares Down 0.4%

Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.51. Approximately 10,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 20,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.54.

Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:TWIO – Free Report) by 148.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.03% of Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF

The Trajan Wealth Income Opportunities ETF (TWIO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund seeks current income across a broad range of domestic assets, including dividend paying stocks, preferred securities, high yield bonds, and REITs. The actively managed fund has a great deal of leeway in terms of individual security selection and duration.

