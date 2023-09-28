Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Has $102.94 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 530,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,130 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 9.8% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $102,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Apple by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 116,483.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,171,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,918,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apple by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Apple stock opened at $170.43 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.17 and a 52-week high of $198.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. Apple had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 164.92%. The business had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.41.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

