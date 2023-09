TWC Tech Holdings II (OTCMKTS:TWCTU) Stock Price Down 8.5%

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (OTCMKTS:TWCTU – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.61. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 33,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

TWC Tech Holdings II Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average of $9.61.

About TWC Tech Holdings II

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

