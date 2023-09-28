Udine Wealth Management Inc. Has $17.76 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Udine Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 91,535 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 16.9% of Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Udine Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.4% in the second quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 24,767 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 12.4% in the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 2.3% in the second quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 3.1% in the second quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 10.7% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530,673 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $102,935,000 after purchasing an additional 51,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.41.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $170.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $182.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.27. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.17 and a 12-month high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

