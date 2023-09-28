United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) PT Lowered to $15.00

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Roth Mkm from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UNFI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.85 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.99.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.22. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Natural Foods will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $41,311,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $42,377,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 97,966.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 981,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after buying an additional 980,644 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 211.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 916,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,915,000 after acquiring an additional 622,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Natural Foods by 8.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,135,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,064,000 after acquiring an additional 567,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

