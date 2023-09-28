Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I (NASDAQ:VHNA) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:VHNA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $11.12. 807,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 311% from the average session volume of 196,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VHNA. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $20,733,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I by 98.5% in the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,438,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 713,612 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $6,993,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at about $5,088,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I during the first quarter worth about $4,915,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Company Profile

Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Vahanna Tech Edge Acquisition I Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

