Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.02 and last traded at $22.62. Approximately 11,802 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 28,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.06.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.5824 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.30%. This is a boost from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.