Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP) Shares Up 0.6%

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.70 and last traded at $19.18. 17,328 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 31,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

Valley National Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.96.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3906 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Valley National Bancorp stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLYPP Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

