VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Stock Price Down 0.4%

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.03 and last traded at $20.07. Approximately 265 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.15.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.72.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0817 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

