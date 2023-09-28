Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Free Report) traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 25.39 and last traded at 25.39. 10,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 10,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at 25.52.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of 26.11 and a 200 day moving average of 26.17.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th were given a $0.1611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a boost from Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Featured Articles

