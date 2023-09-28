Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWOB. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 438.1% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 3,600.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 1,559.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB opened at $59.20 on Thursday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2984 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.