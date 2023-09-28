Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

VTHR stock opened at $189.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.65 and a 200-day moving average of $191.94. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $205.04. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

