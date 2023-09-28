Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA) Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.60) Per Share

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Vera Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce anticipates that the company will earn ($0.60) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.40) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vera Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Performance

VERA opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $12.48. Vera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $667.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.23.

Insider Activity at Vera Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 5,210 shares of Vera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total transaction of $86,798.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,394.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

