Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System reduced its position in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,568 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth about $804,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000.

Veradigm Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDRX opened at $13.02 on Thursday. Veradigm Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $19.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Veradigm Company Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

