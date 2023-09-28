VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Trading 0.4% Higher

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.16. Approximately 640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $84.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09.

Get VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

About VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 434.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 74,758 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $345,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.