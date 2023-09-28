VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN) Trading 0.4% Higher

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.16. Approximately 640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $84.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09.
VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.
Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF
About VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF
The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.
