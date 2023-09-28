Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) & CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) Head to Head Contrast

CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF – Get Free Report) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CIBT Education Group and Vitru, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIBT Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vitru 0 1 2 0 2.67

Vitru has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.80%. Given Vitru’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vitru is more favorable than CIBT Education Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIBT Education Group -23.03% 12.06% 4.39% Vitru 10.79% 15.79% 5.79%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares CIBT Education Group and Vitru’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

CIBT Education Group has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vitru has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CIBT Education Group and Vitru’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIBT Education Group $56.14 million 0.31 -$12.06 million ($0.21) -1.24 Vitru $255.14 million 2.12 $18.08 million $1.08 14.90

Vitru has higher revenue and earnings than CIBT Education Group. CIBT Education Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.9% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.3% of CIBT Education Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vitru beats CIBT Education Group on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CIBT Education Group

(Get Free Report)

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and internationally. The company engages in education and real estate development businesses. It offers English as second language accredited programs, such as general English, college preparation/pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English; Career training college accredited programs in the fields of business management, customer service, TESOL teacher training, Interpreting and translation for Koreans, and online English teacher training. The company also provides private career and technical training diplomas and certificates in health care, tourism, hospitality, business, administrative, technical trades, and international studies. In addition, it recruits international students and provides on-ground concierge services for kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers web design and advertising services to the real estate industry. Further, the company invests in, develops, and manages education related real estate projects; and offers serviced apartments and a hotel for domestic and international students as well as working professionals in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Vitru

(Get Free Report)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, continuing education, graduate, technical and professional courses through digital education model and its hybrid methodology. The company operates campuses, or via digital education through learning centers. In addition, it operates platform that provides free content through an ecosystem that includes blogs, free preparatory courses, and social media profiles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.