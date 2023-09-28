Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. decreased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,163 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 378.9% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.56.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler bought 38,000 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $535,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 329,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,060.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $11.03 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.51. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.12). Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, operates a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and lienses television programs to third parties and networks and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

