WCF Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WCFB) Shares Down 1.2%

WCF Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCFB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 1,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.30.

WCF Bancorp Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.18.

WCF Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th.

WCF Bancorp Company Profile

WCF Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WCF Financial Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and saving accounts; certificates of deposit; personal, mortgage, business, agricultural, and commercial real estate loans; debit and credit cards; and other products.

