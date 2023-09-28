WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $181.75.

A number of research firms have commented on WCC. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WESCO International

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other WESCO International news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total transaction of $160,777.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,445,924.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,906,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,924.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 6.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,727,000 after acquiring an additional 41,589 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 116.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,963,000 after acquiring an additional 222,092 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 28.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,858,000 after acquiring an additional 54,875 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in WESCO International by 25.5% in the second quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 157,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,142,000 after acquiring an additional 31,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Price Performance

Shares of WCC opened at $145.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.02. WESCO International has a 1-year low of $114.00 and a 1-year high of $185.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.