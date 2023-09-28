WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA) Stock Price Up 0.2%

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $15.13. Approximately 251 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $15.10.

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund

The WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (WDNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree BioRevolution index. The fund tracks a modified equally-weighted index of companies in developed markets that focus on the advancements in genetics and biotechnology. WDNA was launched on Jun 3, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

