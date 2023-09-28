WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE) Trading Down 0.1%

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSE – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.45 and last traded at $25.54. Approximately 16,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 8,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTSE. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,458,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,934,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 145,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 29,742 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree Emerging Markets Efficient Core Fund (NTSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Emerging market equities and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSE was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

