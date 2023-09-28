WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSI – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.56 and last traded at $31.73. Approximately 27,169 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 19,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $234.82 million, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 1.8% during the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,599,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,531,000 after purchasing an additional 44,737 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 8.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 2,002,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,956,000 after purchasing an additional 164,304 shares in the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 22.5% during the first quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 694,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,080,000 after purchasing an additional 127,634 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 322,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 44,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund

The WisdomTree International Efficient Core Fund (NTSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of developed markets equity securities, excluding the US and Canada, and US Treasury futures contracts. NTSI was launched on May 20, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

