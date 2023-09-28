Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

NYSE:GL opened at $109.43 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.40. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $123.85.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 21.82% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Globe Life from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.63.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $1,419,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $382,730.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Globe Life news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $1,419,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,370 shares in the company, valued at $382,730.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $147,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $77,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,542 shares of company stock worth $3,770,767 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

