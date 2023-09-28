Xponance Inc. Buys 1,415 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Medpace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.33.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $5,558,421.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $5,558,421.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 53,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.76, for a total value of $14,668,062.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,179,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,916,237.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,704 shares of company stock valued at $93,178,274 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $248.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.22. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.07 and a 12-month high of $282.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.75 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

