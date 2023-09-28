Xponance Inc. Has $1.27 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,824 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 681.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 14,575.8% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,843 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.80.

Eagle Materials Stock Up 2.3 %

Eagle Materials stock opened at $166.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.41 and a fifty-two week high of $195.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.34.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $601.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.68% and a net margin of 21.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eagle Materials news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.28, for a total value of $182,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,993.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 5,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,066,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,730. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

