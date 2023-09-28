Xponance Inc. Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 130.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 212,406 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 417.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,389,000 after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.47, for a total value of $153,658.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,240.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,645 shares of company stock worth $822,494 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 2.9 %

INSP opened at $192.75 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.62 and a twelve month high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.93.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $151.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on INSP. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.08.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

