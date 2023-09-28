Xponance Inc. Has $1.36 Million Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,636,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,347,000 after purchasing an additional 355,147 shares in the last quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP lifted its position in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,438,000 after buying an additional 1,737,001 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,142,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,483,000 after acquiring an additional 64,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the first quarter valued at about $114,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $35.53.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

