Xponance Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 35.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 43.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in FOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,113,951.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch bought 141,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.84 per share, for a total transaction of $4,783,859.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,374,795.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total value of $3,190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,964 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,951.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.93. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $28.01 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.86.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.17. FOX had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. FOX’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXA. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on FOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

