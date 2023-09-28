Xponance Inc. Has $1.37 Million Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 46.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,176.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 899,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $123,767,000 after buying an additional 828,904 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,571,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Wingstop by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 476,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,508,000 after acquiring an additional 349,325 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 18,061.1% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 274,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,444,000 after purchasing an additional 273,265 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth approximately $45,404,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $178.88 on Thursday. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $223.77. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.75 and its 200-day moving average is $183.70.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $107.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.24 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.19%. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 6,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.15, for a total value of $1,106,339.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,570.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Benchmark raised shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Wingstop from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.70.

View Our Latest Research Report on WING

Wingstop Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.