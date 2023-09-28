Xponance Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 289.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,963 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Equitable by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Equitable by 236.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Equitable by 30.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Equitable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE:EQH opened at $27.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average is $26.51. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.89 and a 52-week high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

