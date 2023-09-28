Xponance Inc. Increases Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,472,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,974,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Primerica by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 811,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,142,000 after purchasing an additional 174,822 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Primerica by 27.4% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 573,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Primerica by 52.8% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,748,000 after purchasing an additional 80,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRI. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.20.

NYSE:PRI opened at $196.54 on Thursday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.01 and a 12-month high of $220.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $205.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.97.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $688.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.91 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $853,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,011,423.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $853,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,011,423.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $606,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,143.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $2,165,665. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

