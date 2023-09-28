Xponance Inc. Invests $1.33 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after acquiring an additional 191,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Ferguson by 14.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,828,000 after purchasing an additional 968,664 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $610,247,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 342.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,592,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ferguson by 9.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,642,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,394,000 after buying an additional 235,236 shares during the period.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Ferguson from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ferguson from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Friday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of Ferguson stock opened at $163.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $157.68 and its 200 day moving average is $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.78. Ferguson plc has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $164.07.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 26th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.37%.

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.