Xponance Inc. Purchases 1,219 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after buying an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $150,448,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 23.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 498,219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,565,000 after purchasing an additional 95,078 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 441,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,802,000 after purchasing an additional 145,265 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Murphy USA by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $106,194,000 after buying an additional 164,519 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $345.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $318.40 and its 200 day moving average is $292.76. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $347.85.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 80.20% and a net margin of 2.59%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 6.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total transaction of $10,013,202.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,758,446.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.31, for a total value of $211,617.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 32,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.23, for a total transaction of $10,013,202.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,758,446.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,815 shares of company stock worth $22,153,785 over the last three months. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Murphy USA from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Murphy USA from $362.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

