Xponance Inc. Purchases 23,158 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,158 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 177.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $22.16 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $27.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 37.35%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

GPK has been the topic of a number of research reports. 888 reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.44.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

