Xponance Inc. Purchases 2,506 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $58,006,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 34.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,248,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,634,000 after buying an additional 1,345,513 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,931,000 after buying an additional 495,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,061,000 after acquiring an additional 353,032 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Up 1.8 %

BSY opened at $49.22 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 100.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.78 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 13.45%. Analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $236,665.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 14,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $743,862.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,489,838.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael M. Campbell sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $236,665.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,980.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,896 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,964 over the last 90 days. 22.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

