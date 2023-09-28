Xponance Inc. Purchases 4,748 Shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Paramount Global by 46.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 105,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 33,535 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Paramount Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,880,000 after purchasing an additional 140,521 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paramount Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 412,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.16.

PARA stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $25.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Paramount Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.64%.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

