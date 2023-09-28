Xponance Inc. Raises Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,805 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZI. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 102.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $254,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,185,565 shares in the company, valued at $30,184,484.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

NASDAQ:ZI opened at $16.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $48.76.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.33 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

