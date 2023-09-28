Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on XRAY shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $34.11 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.81.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.98 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.29% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.74%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

