Xponance Inc. Sells 1,408 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 46.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $22.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $22.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Exelixis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $469.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at $11,227,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,724,151.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,863 shares of company stock worth $3,059,080. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelixis from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Exelixis from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.24.

View Our Latest Report on EXEL

Exelixis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.