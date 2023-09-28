Xponance Inc. Sells 1,653 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,653 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WEX in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 41.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WEX from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on WEX from $219.00 to $226.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WEX from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.15.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $144,154.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other WEX news, COO Carlos Carriedo sold 756 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.68, for a total value of $144,154.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 4,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $840,786.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,464 shares of company stock valued at $9,197,026. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX Stock Performance

WEX stock opened at $194.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.16 and its 200 day moving average is $183.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $621.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.63 million. WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WEX



WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

See Also

