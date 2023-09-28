Xponance Inc. Trims Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Xponance Inc. cut its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,414 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 66.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $212.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.81. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.13 and a 1-year high of $227.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 24.20%. EMCOR Group’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 2,435 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $450,499.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,763,375.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,296. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

