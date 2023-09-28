Zacks Research Comments on International Business Machines Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of International Business Machines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.81. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q2 2025 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IBM. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM opened at $143.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.67. International Business Machines has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Business Machines

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

