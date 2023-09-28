Zacks Research Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of PNM Resources in a report released on Monday, September 25th. Zacks Research analyst T. Sarawagi now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.88. The consensus estimate for PNM Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PNM Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). PNM Resources had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $477.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PNM has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.30 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.08.

PNM Resources stock opened at $44.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.18. PNM Resources has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be paid a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 53.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in PNM Resources by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PNM Resources by 1.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 45,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the first quarter worth about $5,387,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 114.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 127,483 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 0.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 391,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,959 shares during the period. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

