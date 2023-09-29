10,599 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $207,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,461 shares of company stock valued at $671,638. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

NYSE:HAE opened at $91.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.89. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

