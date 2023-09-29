14,900 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $46.95 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $286.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.99 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 86.09% and a net margin of 12.03%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

PLNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.65.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

