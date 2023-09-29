14,900 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Price Performance
NYSE:PLNT opened at $46.95 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $85.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.24.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PLNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.65.
Planet Fitness Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.
