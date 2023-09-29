15,638 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Dropbox by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in Dropbox by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DBX opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.24 and a 200 day moving average of $24.56. Dropbox, Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $28.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair lowered shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,308 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $114,765.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 624,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,278.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,308 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $114,765.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 624,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,638,278.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $4,307,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,149,315.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 436,178 shares of company stock valued at $11,878,345 in the last 90 days. 25.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

